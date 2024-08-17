76ers legend Allen Iverson reveals his ultimate starting 5, and he surprisingly gives Warriors icon Steph Curry his spot

During a recent podcast appearance, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson revealed what would be his dream starting five. Surprisingly, he did not add himself and instead had Steph Curry at point guard.

For many, “Dr. J” Julius Erving is the greatest player in Sixers history. However, for recent generations, there was no player better than the man known as “AI,” Allen Iverson. Despite being only six feet tall and weighing under 170 pounds, no player competed with more ferocity than him.

For many NBA fans who followed the sport during the 90s, he is often a popular choice as one of their all-time favorite players from a rival team. And the guard often lands on many lists for top 10 players from his era and dream starting fives. However, Iverson doesn’t land on his own list.

Allen Iverson stats (Career): 26.7 PPG,3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 2.2 SPG, 31% 3PT

Two Los Angeles Lakers legends land on Allen Iverson’s dream starting five

During an appearance this week on the “Big Podcast with Shaq,” the basketball Hall-of-Famer was asked to give his ultimate starting five. Surprisingly, he did not put himself in the group and it also featured a pair of Los Angeles Lakers legends that played together.

“Steph [Curry], Kobe [Bryant], Michael [Jordan], Lebron [James], [Shaquille O’Neal],” Iverson said.

When the hosts said they felt he should be in that group, the Philly legend claimed he wouldn’t be in it and Curry had to be in his spot. However, when pushed on who would be removed to get in the starting five, he joked O’Neal would be the one that goes.

