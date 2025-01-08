Top NFL analyst highlights ‘most glaring need’ New England Patriots must fix this offseason

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the results weren’t reflected on the field, the New England Patriots took a significant step forward last offseason by securing their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. Last year, they held the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Jerod Mayo getting a win in his last move with the team, the Patriots went from having the first overall pick to the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Slipping in the 2025 draft order could cost them, but it could also place the Patriots in the sweet spot to land the best prospect available who also addressed their biggest need.

Related: NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker

New England Patriots urged to address offensive line in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While Drake Maye showed signs of becoming a star quarterback in his debut season, he was also under what seemed like constant duress. According to Pro Football Focus, the New England Patriots had the NFL’s worst offensive line this season.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying out different bodies. They had 16 different players see time along the offensive line, yet only three of them finished with a respectable grade above 60. The Patriots allowed 52 sacks this season, which was the fifth-most in the NFL.

That can’t continue if the Patriots want Maye to live up to his potential. Part of that process includes adding more weapons that can create separation and win their 1-on-1 battles, but there’s no denying that the Patriots need better protection up front, too.

So it’s no surprise to see Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggesting the Patriots’ biggest need heading into the offseason is fixing the offensive line. Being that the Patriots are slated to have the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re positioned well when it comes to landing the top offensive tackle in the class.

“The Patriots have a ton of holes outside of quarterback. So a lot of things could be in play, but tackle is the most glaring need. Again, whether Banks or Campbell are deemed worthy of being drafted this high would be the question.” SI’s Albert Breer on New England Patriots

While the Patriots do have a lot of needs, that could set them up to trade down and collect more assets as they rebuild their roster too. This could work in their favor since the top offensive tackle prospects have questions and may not be worthy of the fourth overall pick in the draft. But there’s a lot to be determined before the Patriots are on the clock on April 24.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Ben Johnson