New England Patriots rumor suggests team is ‘lightly’ shopping Matthew Judon but interest around NFL may surprise

While there has been speculation that teams around the NFL are interested in trading for New England Patriots star Matthew Judon, it looks like the team may actually be purposefully shopping the pass rusher.

This has been a busy first few weeks of training camp around the NFL. While there are many rookie quarterbacks around the league looking to prove themselves before the season starts, there have been quite a few unhappy established stars linked to trade rumors.

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk has gotten the lion’s share of the attention, but Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is another player who may not start the year with their current team. While rumors have swirled about interested teams, it doesn’t seem like New England is actually shopping the four-time Pro Bowler.

Well, that was until Tuesday. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported today on “NFL Live” that the organization is indeed taking offers on the defensive star.

New England Patriots not receiving offers for Matthew Judon that would make a trade at all likely

“I can tell you when it comes to Judon, we are at a point where the Patriots are at least listening to trade offers. They are lightly shopping him, making clear to the NFL, ‘Hey, we’re hear to listen if you do want to trade for him.'”

However, Darlington did add that the Patriots “really haven’t gotten much in terms of the type of interest that would consummate any kind of deal.” He does not believe there is any urgency to get Judon back into camp and expects he will end up playing for the $6.5 million he is owed in the final year of his contract.

Nevertheless, it is surprising that teams are not pushing hard to land the talented 31-year-old in an era where pass rushing is as valuable as ever.

