New England Patriots expected to fire Jerod Mayo

Last year, it seemed like the New England Patriots couldn’t wait to fire Bill Belichick. It was a bold move, considering many regard the six-time Super Bowl winner as one of, if not the greatest head coach in NFL history.

Yet, here we are, a year later, and Belichick couldn’t land a head coaching job last offseason. Now, he’s taken his talents to college football, where he’s leading the North Carolina Tar Heels. As for the man who had massive shoes to fill in New England? That’s a different story.

Jerod Mayo was always viewed as a bit of a project. He was expected to need time to thrive, especially with the roster that Belichick left him with. However, few expected the results to be this ugly. The Patriots kicked off NFL games today with a chance to earn a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course, New England was hoping for a better performance from Coach Mayo, even in his first season of what was always viewed as a rebuilding period. However, after seeing the Patriots head into today’s Bills game at just 3-13, now owner Robert Kraft could be changing his tune.

Recent shift points to New England Patriots firing Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots aren’t just bad, they’re one of the worst teams in the NFL. They rank 30th in scoring and 25th in points allowed.

They’ve also lost six games in a row, including last week’s 40-7 debacle. That’s not a good look for any team, at any level, but especially not in the NFL, where there’s supposed to be a level playing field for all 32 teams.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s a belief that Jerod Mayo could be one-and-done in New England.

“All along the Kraft family has wanted to stand by him and give him support. He was the hand-chosen successor to Bill Belichick. But over the last 30 days or so, the team has struggled, they’ve lost at home. Fans have been angered, they’ve been apothetic. It feels like within the organization, there’s been a shift. There’s nervous people inside the building right now. We’re gonna go leaning out right now for Jerod Mayo.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on New England Patriots and Jerod Mayo

A spin on the NFL coaching carousel. pic.twitter.com/VqBSp7CSq2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025

Moving on from Jerod Mayo after one extremely tough season would indicate that Robert Kraft is getting very impatient. What did he expect, entering the season with a rookie quarterback, an offensive line that can’t protect him, and zero offensive weapons capable of taking a game over? The results were always going to be ugly, no matter who was coaching this team.

