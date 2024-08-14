New data on Caitlin Clark’s absurd effect on Indiana Fever makes her WNBA haters look even more ridiculous

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While most fans understand Caitlin Clark’s addition to the WNBA is a positive for the league, a new round of data about her effect on the Indiana Fever makes her haters seem even more ridiculous.

There has been no bigger story in women’s basketball than former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. The top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft helped take ratings for women’s college basketball to new heights over the last two years. And in her next act, she brought a new and massive fanbase with her to the WNBA.

Yet, upon her arrival, there seemed to be a notable amount of pushback inside the league from the old guard jealous of her fame. And frustrated that their years of work in the sport’s best league went unnoticed for so long. However, it is a very short-sighted opinion that does not take into account the massive positives she brings to the league.

On Wednesday, sports business reporter Joe Pompliano posted a new round of numbers Clark’s current team, the Indiana Fever, released about the impact she has had across the board for the franchise. And the figures are astounding.

The WNBA season is returning from an Olympic break. But the Fever have sold out all of their home games this season. Attendance is up a ridiculous 264% from a year ago, 186,000 fans have attended Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and 230,000 have purchased tickets for their road games.

Jersey sales are up 1,193% and the team has broken single-game merchandise sales four times already in 2024. On the all-important social media side, Indiana has gained over 800 million views in just the last four months, and they’ve added over a million followers since April.

Caitlin Clark stats (WNBA): 17.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.5 SPG, 33% 3PT

Caitlin Clark having a huge effect on Indiana Fever across all platforms

Below you can find ever more of the wildly positive numbers for the Indiana Fever since Caitlin Clark joined the franchise in April.

Merchandise Sales

Team store transactions are up 700% from 2023

Concession Sales

Hot dog sales are up 300% so far this year

2,826 gallons of draft beer have been sold in 2024 (+740%)

TV Viewership

38 games on national TV this year (most in the WNBA)

Set records for most-viewed WNBA games on ABC, ION, ESPN, and NBA TV

Corporate Partnerships

225% increase in partnerships

Largest number of team sponsors in the WNBA

