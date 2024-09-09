NBA insider reveals next big trade candidate to watch

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Every summer, basketball fans wait for a blockbuster trade. This past offseason didn’t deliver anything that juicy around the NBA. Lauri Markkanen trades were rumored, but they never came. Now that Markkanen has signed a contract extension, the Utah Jazz can’t trade him until next offseason.

So, which NBA players could be traded next? We might have just gotten a big hint at what’s to come.

Predicting the next NBA blockbuster trade can be tough. Foreshadowing the next tier of player movement comes with more hints.

The latest NBA rumor comes from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has long been one step ahead of the transaction wire. According to Windhorst, NBA fans should be watching out for the Portland Trail Blazers to trade Robert Williams.

“A guy to watch who is very tradable is ‘The Time Lord,’ one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams. Coming back off injury, obviously, he’s a guy who’s had repeated injury problems, but he makes $13 million. They may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy.” Brian Windhorst on Robert Williams trade rumors

Williams is under contract through the 2025-26 season, but the 26-year-old may not fit into Portland’s long-term plans. After playing just six games last season and 35 in 2023, the Blazers haven’t been able to rely on the former Celtics big, and the next move could be to trade him elsewhere. After drafting Donovan Clingan seventh overall while holding onto Deandre Ayton, ‘The Time Lord’s days in Portland could be coming to an end.

If trading Williams can help the Blazers get more draft picks or other younger players with untapped potential, Portland could accelerate their rebuilding process. After winning just 21 games last season, the Blazers are likely ready to try something new.

