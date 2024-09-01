NBA rumors reveal surprise team Jimmy Butler ‘likes’ in 2025 NBA free agency

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler popped up in NBA trade rumors this summer amid friction with the front office and a lack of movement in contract talks. Just months out from NBA free agency, there could be a surprise team to keep an eye on next summer.

Butler has been linked in NBA trade rumors to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets within the last year. The Lakers and 76ers would both offer him a chance to compete for a championship, while Houston is a young team on the rise.

Jimmy Butler contract (Spotrac): $48.798 million salary (2024-’25), $52.413 million player option in ’25

The 34-year-old doesn’t necessarily have to enter NBA free agency. Holding a $52.413 million player option for the 2025 season, he could opt in and remain one of the highest paid NBA players. However, there’s a lot more money on the table if he hits the open market.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Butler intends to hit NBA free agency next summer barring Miami offering him a max contract. In May, Heat president Pat Riley admitted the organization wasn’t thinking about a long-term commitment with Butler.

“We have to look at making that kind of commitment and when do we do it. We don’t have to do it until 2025, actually. But we’ll see. We haven’t made a decision on it, and we haven’t really in earnest discussed it.” Miami Heat president Pat Riley in May on a Jimmy Butler contract extension

Surprisingly, per Lewis, one of the NBA teams that Butler likes and could be eyeing next summer is the Brooklyn Nets. Just months removed from trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, seemingly launching a mini-rebuild, the Nets are among the teams best positioned to land a top pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

Jimmy Butler stats (ESPN): 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 49.9% FG, 41.4% 3PT

The Nets will certainly have the cap space to sign Butler and he could be the perfect mentor for a young team that might potentially include Cooper Flagg. However, after repeatedly falling short of winning a championship in Miami, it’s more likely Butler prioritizes a team with a clearer path to the NBA Finals.