New NBA rumors reveal team Jimmy Butler most wants to land with, 2 contenders he suprisingly has no interest in joining

A new report reveals the one team Jimmy Butler is hoping to be traded to before February 6. As well as a pair of legit contenders he surprisingly doesn’t want to join.

There have been few bigger stories in the NBA over the last couple of weeks than the ongoing drama between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. In the summer, trade rumors swirled after reports claimed he was looking for a new max contract extension the team had no interest in giving him. But since the season started, it seemed like he would play out the season and opt out of the final year of his deal. But then things got weird.

After making veiled comments about a willingness to be traded, the Heat came out with a definitive public statement that they wouldn’t trade him. The future Hall-of-Famer followed that up by claiming in a press conference he lost his joy for the game. And didn’t think he could recapture it in Miami. The organization responded by suspending him for seven games.

Now, it looks like a trade is a matter of when, not if. However, finding the right trade partner that meets what the Heat would want in a deal has proven difficult. But if it was up to Butler himself, NBA insider Jake Fischer claimed on Wednesday the Phoenix Suns is the team the six-time All-Star hopes to land with.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38% 3PT

Jimmy Butler does not want trades to Memphis Grizzlies or Milwaukee Bucks

“Word has permeated the league that Butler hopes to be traded to Phoenix,” Fischer revealed in a Stein Line column. “This is no exaggeration. Every high-ranking team official contacted by the Stein Line for this story shared their belief that the Suns are the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the Heat.

“… The consistent word in circulation is that Butler wants to land in the desert. Not only to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but because Suns owner Mat Ishbia has a proven willingness to splash out the lucrative contract extension he has been unable to secure from the Heat.”

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million

While the six-time All-Star hopes to land in the desert for at least the rest of the season, according to the NBA insider there are two contenders Butler hopes don’t get involved in the trade chase. Those are the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 35-year-old would be a great addition to either team. However, giving up premium assets for a rental that doesn’t want to be there would not be a good move for either franchise.

