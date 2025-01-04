NBA insider reveals roadblocks for Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns trading for Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat has come to a head.

The Heat announced Friday that they are suspending Butler for seven games, beginning Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, for conduct detrimental to the team and are open to trading the disgruntled six-time All-Star.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the Heat said in a statement. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

The suspension came after Butler’s stark comments following Thursday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, where he scored just nine points in 27 minutes. Butler told reporters that he had lost his joy playing basketball for the Heat.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

When asked if he could find that joy in Miami, Butler responded simply, “Probably not.”

The National Basketball Players Association says it will file a grievance challenging Butler’s suspension.

The Heat’s willingness to move Butler marks a dramatic shift from team president Pat Riley’s statement last week that Miami had no intention of trading the forward. However, finding a suitable trade package may prove challenging.

Several teams will have issues trying to trade for Miami Heats Jimmy Butler

ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks reveals that there are significant roadblocks for several of Butler’s alleged preferred teams.

“Three out of the four teams on Butler’s preferred list — the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns — would need to trade a quarter of their roster. The Suns would need to have Bradley Beal waive his no-trade clause,” Marks reports. “Sources told ESPN that the Heat have no desire to take back the $110 million owed to Beal and that Phoenix would need to find a third team. The Warriors and Mavericks probably would need to find a third or fourth team to reroute some of the contracts sent out.”

Marks added that the “combination of Butler’s $48.8 million salary this season and nearly a third of teams not allowed to take back more salary in a trade makes any potential deal complicated.” The Heat also can’t take back more salary from other organizations because they are an apron team.

Butler, who has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances during his tenure with the team, now faces an uncertain future as both sides look to part ways. He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA season.

