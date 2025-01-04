How much will Jimmy Butler’s 7-game Miami Heat suspension cost him?

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler era has officially come to an end with the Miami Heat.

The Heat announced Friday they are suspending the six-time All-Star for seven games and will now entertain trade offers, reversing team president Pat Riley’s stance from last week.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the Heat said in a statement. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

The suspension follows Butler’s comments after Thursday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, where he scored just nine points. Butler expressed to reporters that he had lost his joy playing basketball for the Heat.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

When asked if he could find that joy in Miami, Butler responded simply, “Probably not.”

Reports emerged afterwards that Butler had requested a trade from the team he helped lead to two NBA Finals appearances.

Jimmy Butler will lose millions in game checks from Miami Heat suspension

The suspension carries substantial financial implications for Butler. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Butler will forfeit $346,543 per missed game, totaling $2.35 million over the seven-game suspension.

Butler, who is earning $48.8 million this season, is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA season. Several teams could emerge as potential trade destinations, including the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks.

