NBA insider offers huge Dallas Mavericks news on Luka Doncic injury return timeline

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a calf injury on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies, forcing him from the game and resulting in an indefinite absence for the perennial NBA MVP candidate. After weeks of silence, there’s finally some promising Mavericks news on a timeline for a return.

Before Doncic suffered the calf injury, Dallas boasted a 19-10 record with the team amid a 14-3 stretch from Nov. 16 through Dec. 23. The home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves provided the Mavericks with a chance to gain even more ground in the Western Conference, continuing their hot streak before another key stretch in the NBA schedule.

Luka Doncic stats (ESPN): 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 7.8 APG, 46.4% FG, 35.4% 3PT

Related: 2025 NBA Draft order, picks by team

Instead, the team slumped in the wake of Doncic’s long-term injury. Dallas went on a five-game losing streak and the woes continued through January. In a home rematch with Minnesota on Jan. 22, the Mavericks lost 115-114, dropping from 19-11 to 23-21 during Doncic’s absence.

Fortunately, per NBA insider Marc Stein, there is now optimism within the Mavericks’ organization that Doncic could return to the lineup before the All-Star Break.

Luka Doncic contract (Spotrac): $3.031 million salary in 2024-’25, $45.999 million salary in 2025-’26, $48.967 million player option in 2026

Dallas hosts the Boston Celtics on Saturday night after stunning the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 121-115 win on Thursday. Fighting to stay above the .500 mark, there are just 11 games on the Mavericks schedule before the All-Star Break.

Related: Best NBA players of all time

After the initial injury, the Mavericks announced that Doncic would be re-evaluated in 30 days and with that date fast approaching, the All-Star guard is reportedly progressing well. The team will certainly continue to exercise caution, given his history of injuries, but there is hope that he could return to the court in early February.

Even if he doesn’t, Saturday’s NBA news makes it pretty clear that Doncic could rejoin the Mavericks lineup immediately after the All-Star Break. The team could also choose to give him extra rest, even if he’s cleared to return in the second week of February, protecting itself from a potential setback ahead of a critical stretch run.