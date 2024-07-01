NBA insider reveals which 2 teams Klay Thompson is deciding between, includes Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is one of the top NBA free agents in 2024, hitting the open market with significant interest from contenders in the Western Conference. With the door closed on a return to the Golden State Warriors, it appears to be a two-team race for the All-Star.

While Thompson didn’t play at an All-Star level this past season, the 34-year-old guard still showed he has something left in the tank. Thompson averaged 3.5 three-pointers made per game and he led the NBA in free throw shooting (92.7 percent).

Klay Thompson stats (2022-’23): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43.2% FG, 38.7% 3PT

Once it became clear that a return to Golden State was off the table, teams in the Western Conference started preparing to make a run at Thompson in NBA free agency. The Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks all reportedly had interest in Thompson.

Orlando has since since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, leaving the three Western Conference teams in the mix. However, it appears to be a two-club battle for the California native.

Who will sign Klay Thompson?

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports shared that word around the league is Thompson is deciding between the Lakers and Mavericks.

“The word has definitely been that he [Klay Thompson] is deciding between Dallas and the Lakers… so if winning ultimately rules the day it’s going to be Dallas.” Jake Fischer on which team will sign Klay Tompson

Whether he signs with the Mavericks or Lakers, Thompson would be signing for the mid-level exception. By turning down the opportunity to make more money, the four-time NBA champion’s decision could come down to comfort vs contention.

The Mavericks offer Thompson a better path to competing for a championship. In Dallas, the 34-year-old wing would provide the Mavericks with a much-needed perimeter shooter who could start at small forward alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Signing with the Lakers would mean a return home to Los Angeles, partnering with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the hopes of taking the Lakers on a playoff run. Whichever team loses out on landing Thompson will likely have to divide its MLE among multiple players.