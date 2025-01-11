NBA rumors reveal updated likelihood of a Jimmy Butler trade in 2025

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was suspended seven games by the team for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team, fueling NBA rumors about a potential trade. The ongoing saga between the two sides has continued for days, with neither side apparently willing to back off its stance.

Heat president Pat Riley first downplayed trade rumors, making it clear he had no intention of moving Butler. When the All-Star forward then went public with his trade demand and was suspended, the Heat began exploring opportunities to move him. However, Butler now seems to be causing problems on that front.

Related: Best NBA players of all time

Jimmy Butler stats (ESPN): 17.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.7 APG, 55.2% FG

Prior to his suspension, the 35-year-old was having one of his least productive seasons in years. Through 22 games, Butler’s scoring average is at its lowest point since 2013-’14 (13.1 PPG) and he’s shot just 37.5 percent from the perimeter after making 41.4 percent from the three-point line last season.

NBA rumors surfaced earlier this week that the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks were among the teams interested in trading for Butler. However, the perennial All-Star reportedly made it clear he has zero intention of playing for the Grizzlies or Bucks and both teams backed off.

Related: NBA games today

ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks recently explained on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he believes there’s a “strong likelihood” that Butler won’t be moved at the NBA trade deadline. In fact, he thinks there’s a better chance of Butler playing for Miami next season.

“I think it would be more likely for him to opt into the contract then see where you stand as far as a trade standpoint. Both sides need each other. I don’t know how the train got off the tracks here but Miami needs Butler and Butler needs Miami.” Bobby Marks on the likelihood of a Jimmy Butler trade for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler contract: $48.798 million cap hit in 2025, $52.413 million player option this summer

Miami’s hands are essentially tied in the current situation, with Butler indicating he only wants to play for the Phoenix Suns. However, with Phoenix unable to move off the Bradley Beal contract and the Heat unwilling to take it, there’s no path forward to a deal right now.

The trade market is also unlikely to improve if Butler is restricting what teams he’s willing to trade for. He’s already 35 years old and his game has taken a significant step back in recent years. Barring a change of heart, Butler and Miami will likely be stuck with one another.