NBA rumors point to Brandon Ingram demanding absurd contract from New Orleans Pelicans

It’s unclear whether the New Orleans Pelicans will trade star wing Brandon Ingram ahead of the 2024-25 season. NBA rumors pointed in this direction earlier in the offseason.

The 26-year-old All-Star dealt with an injury plagued and drama-filled 2023-24 campaign. That included having it out with head coach Willie Green.

Most recently, indications are that the trade market for Ingram is limited. Neither the Los Angeles Lakers or the Golden State Warriors have interest in him. Each has a need at the wing, which makes this even more surprising.

Brandon Ingram stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 49% shooting, 36% 3-point

We now have an update on where things stand with Ingram heading into the 2024-25 season. It’s more than likely that he’ll play out next season with the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram demanding $45-$50 million per season from the New Orleans Pelicans

That’s likely the biggest hurdle in trade talks with other teams. Teams don’t want to give up assets while having to hand Ingram what would be an above-market deal. It’s as simple as that. He’s entering the final year of his current deal and is set to earn $36.02 million in 2024-25.

After acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in a blockbuster trade, the Pelicans’ cap situation is sticky. They are set to pay out a combined $135-plus million to Murray, Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson.