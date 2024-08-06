Golden State Warriors rumored to make surprise pivot in summer strategy, approach to Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine trades

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A new report suggests the Golden State Warriors are planning to abandon plans to try and add a star player to the roster this summer.

Following a disappointing finish to the 2023-24 NBA season, the expectation always was that the Warriors roster would get a shake-up this summer. That started with Klay Thompson ending his legendary run with the franchise and joining the Mavericks. It continued with the additions of veterans De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield.

In recent weeks, Golden State has been linked to a potential trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. However, in recent days that now seems less likely. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Jazz and Markkanen are expected to come to terms on an extension for the 27-year-old star.

That decision has had a ripple effect on the Warriors plans going forward and the outlet revealed that the organization now plans “to explore smaller-scale deals more actively” in the months ahead as opposed to a blockbuster trade.

Will the Golden State Warriors remain open-minded about a blockbuster trade this summer?

Heading into the summer and throughout July, there had been rumblings the Warriors were interested in adding an All-Star talent to the roster. And early on there were even reports that they might target former star Kevin Durant.

With August here and Makkanen off the block, the top two players available are probably Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine. Both could certainly make an impact if added to the Warriors roster. So, could Golden State potentially target either man before the start of the season?

In the same Athletic report about a strategy shift to small-scale moves, the outlet also claimed that the organization has “shown no appetite” for potential blockbuster trades for LaVine or Ingram. A more likely move could be one of recently signed Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. The team has been linked to a potential deal for the veteran big man recently.

