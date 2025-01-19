Top MLB insider thinks secret team could soon emerge in Pete Alonso free agent saga: 5 potential options including the Cubs and Tigers

Entering the offseason, New York Mets star Pete Alonso was seen as one of the very best bats on the free agent market. His current team was not expected to spend big on retaining an aging right-handed hitting first baseman coming off a down season. Well, that opinion seems to be shared around MLB, and Alonso’s market has been far weaker than expected this winter.
At this point, it is anyone’s guess where the four-time All-Star lands in 2025 after recent discussions with the Mets fell apart. However, on a new edition of the “Foul Territory” podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal offered up an interesting opinion on Pete Alonso’s free agent saga.
“I always caution people that teams come out of nowhere in free agency often. So would it shock me if a team was lurking on Alonso and ready to come out of nowhere? No,” Rosenthal said. “That would not shock me in the least.”
So who could be some teams that could come out of the woodwork to snag the slugger? We look at five potential options.
Chicago Cubs
It is debatable if the Chicago Cubs are a better team in January than they were in September. Sure, they added Kyle Tucker but they also shipped off Cody Bellinger and Isaac Paredes. However, acquiring Pete Alonso would be a big-time move that would certainly upgrade their lineup in 2025. Furthermore, the Cubs were seen as an early contender for the first baseman before the offseason started. Maybe they finally decide to target the slugger.
- Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R
Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have flirted with the idea of handing out a big contract over the last year. However, they have yet to pull the trigger. Plus after their stadium was badly damaged by Hurricane Milton it seems even more unlikely they would do something now. But as Rosenthal explained, you never know in baseball.
What makes it possible is Alonso is a Tampa native. If they can offer him a fair rate, being able to be the undisputed top star of the MLB team in his hometown could appeal to the 30-year-old.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have long been seen as a likely suitor for Alonso. They have an elite pitching staff but badly need hitting upgrades. Yet, Seattle has given no indication they are willing to spend big this offseason. However, with Pete Alonso’s asking price likely far lower than they originally assumed, they could make a surprise push for the Mets star.
- Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million
Detroit Tigers
Like the Mariners, the Detroit Tigers need more thump in their lineup. While they have been linked to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman in recent weeks, they could pivot to Alonso. He would come at a lower rate and give them the scary power threat they lacked in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have never been afraid to spend big in free agency. While they have been quiet this year, they are always a threat to surprise by landing a star player in free agency. Their signing of Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon are perfect examples. However, Angels fans will hope Pete Alonso would be far better than those aforementioned stars were for LA.