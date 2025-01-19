Top MLB insider thinks secret team could soon emerge in Pete Alonso free agent saga: 5 potential options including the Cubs and Tigers

Entering the offseason, New York Mets star Pete Alonso was seen as one of the very best bats on the free agent market. His current team was not expected to spend big on retaining an aging right-handed hitting first baseman coming off a down season. Well, that opinion seems to be shared around MLB, and Alonso’s market has been far weaker than expected this winter.

At this point, it is anyone’s guess where the four-time All-Star lands in 2025 after recent discussions with the Mets fell apart. However, on a new edition of the “Foul Territory” podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal offered up an interesting opinion on Pete Alonso’s free agent saga.

“I always caution people that teams come out of nowhere in free agency often. So would it shock me if a team was lurking on Alonso and ready to come out of nowhere? No,” Rosenthal said. “That would not shock me in the least.”

So who could be some teams that could come out of the woodwork to snag the slugger? We look at five potential options.