10 Worst Los Angeles Dodgers Free-Agent Contracts Of All-Time, Including Cy Young Winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the more revered franchises in baseball today. They are the reigning World Series champions and a premier destination for top-of-the-line free agents like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, despite their recent successes, the Dodgers have had several free-agent contracts that leave you scratching your head. Here are the 10 worst free-agent contracts in Dodgers history.

10. Juan Pierre: Five years, $44 million

Juan Pierre signed a five-year, $44 million contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2007 season. Over three seasons, the center fielder posted a .696 OPS and a well-below-average 84 OPS+. The Dodgers shipped him to the Chicago White Sox after the third year of his deal. Pierre was as far from being a power hitter as one could be, so giving this type of money for a mediocre offensive player didn't make much sense.



9. Scott Kazmir: Three years, $48 million

The Dodgers signing Scott Kazmir to a three-year, $48 million deal before the 2016 season was a curious case. For years, Kazmir was plagued by arm injuries, but after revitalizing his career with the Oakland Athletics in 2014, the Dodgers thought he was worth the risk. He wasn't. In the only season he pitched for the Dodgers, Kazmir made 26 starts, recording 134 strikeouts in 136⅓ innings with a 4.56 ERA and 88 ERA+. He missed all of 2017 and was traded to the Atlanta Braves prior to the 2018 season.

8. Don Stanhouse: Five years, $2.1 million

Going into the 1980 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers made two big pitching signings, one being reliever Don Stanhouse, giving him a five-year, $2.1 million contract. He was coming off an All-Star season with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 2.85 ERA and 142 ERA+. However, he was not a big strikeout pitcher. In his one and only season with the Dodgers, he appeared in 21 games and pitched to a 5.04 ERA across 25 innings. He was released ahead of the 1981 season.

7. Dave Goltz: Six years, $2.55 million

The other big-time 1980 signing for the Dodgers was pitcher Dave Goltz, who received a six-year, $2.55 million deal. Goltz came over from the Minnesota Twins, where he had a 3.48 ERA and 112 ERA+ in 247 games (215 starts). Despite giving up the most hits in the American League in two of the three seasons prior to 1980, the Dodgers still gave Goltz a big-money deal. He lasted two-and-a-half seasons, pitching in 63 games (36 starts) with a 4.25 ERA and a -0.5 WAR.

6. Brandon McCarthy: Four years, $48 million

Starter Brandon McCarthy was never able to find his groove with the Dodgers. After signing a four-year, $48 million contract ahead of the 2015 season, McCarthy was limited to just four starts that season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Overall, McCarthy pitched in 33 games (29 starts) in three seasons, posting a 4.51 ERA and a 0.4 WAR. The Dodgers ended up trading McCarthy in the last year of his deal to the Atlanta Braves for Matt Kemp.

5. Jason Schmidt: Three years, $47 million

The Jason Schmidt signing totally blew up in LA's face. Following three All-Star seasons with the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers gave Schmidt a three-year, $47 million contract ahead of the 2007 season. Instead of an ace, the Dodgers got a dud. Due to injuries, Schmidt made just 10 starts and missed all of 2008. He had a 6.02 ERA and -0.6 WAR.

4. Darryl Strawberry: Five years, $20.25 million

Darryl Strawberry was coming off seven consecutive All-Star seasons with the New York Mets when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million contract going into the 1991 season. His first year with the Dodgers produced another All-Star season, but it went downhill after that. Injuries limited Strawberry to 43 and 32 games the next three years. The Dodgers released him when he failed to show up for a game in 1994. Across 214 games, he hit only 38 home runs.

3. Darren Dreifort: Five years, $55 million

After Darren Dreifort became a free agent following the 2000 season, the Dodgers decided to bring him back on a five-year, $55 million contract despite his being an injury-prone, average starter. It never got better. He made only 16 starts in 2001 before missing the entire 2002 season due to elbow surgery. He made 10 starts in 2003 before converting to a reliever the next year. He would then miss all of 2005 due to injury and never pitch in the majors again.

2. Andruw Jones: Two years, $36.2 million

The Dodgers thought they were getting the five-time All-Star and one of the best center fielders in baseball. Instead, they got one of the worst players in baseball. The Dodgers signed Andruw Jones to a two-year, $36.2 million contract ahead of the 2008 season. Jones slashed .158/.256/.249 with three home runs and a -1.6 WAR in 75 games. The Dodgers traded him to the Texas Rangers after one season.

1. Trevor Bauer: 3 years, $110 million contract

