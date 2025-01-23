Atlanta Braves Sign All-Star Jurickson Profar: 6 Winners And Losers, Including Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves have solidified their outfield by signing All-Star Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal. Here’s a look at the winners and losers from this signing, including the Philadelphia Phillies.

Winner: Jurickson Profar

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Profar's journey to this payday has been remarkable. The Colorado Rockies released him in August 2023 during a one-year, $7.75 million contract. He then signed with the San Diego Padres for 2024 on a modest one-year, $1 million deal, where he revitalized his career. Becoming a first-time All-Star, Profar hit 24 home runs with an .839 OPS, posted a 134 OPS+, and accumulated a 3.6 WAR. Now, he's parlayed that performance into a lucrative three-year contract with the Braves.

Winner: Atlanta Braves

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Winner: Braves manager Brian Snitker

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The signing gives manager Brian Snitker more lineup flexibility. With Acuña expected to miss the first month of the season recovering from an ACL injury, Profar can help fill the offensive void. Once the former MVP returns, Snitker will have multiple offensive weapons at his disposal.

Loser: Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have watched both the New York Mets and Braves upgrade their offenses while making the questionable signing of outfielder Max Kepler. Profar would have been an ideal fit as their left fielder, but the Phillies passed on him and will now face him regularly in a Braves uniform.

Loser: San Diego Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres lose a key piece of their 2024 success with Profar's departure. He earned an All-Star selection in his only full season with the team, providing unexpected production. The Padres now face another roster hole, compounding the loss of starter Joe Musgrove to injury and their failed pursuit of pitching prospect Roki Sasaki.

Loser: Jarred Kelenic

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images