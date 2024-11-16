MLB insider reveals Atlanta Braves eyeing World Series champion pitcher for 2025 rotation

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton hitting free agency, the Atlanta Braves will be looking to fill holes in their rotation going into 2025.

The big fish is Max Fried, who will be getting a substantial contract this offseason. The two-time All-Star went 11-10 for the Braves in 2024 across 29 starts, posting a 3.25 ERA and striking out 166 while walking 57 in 174⅓ innings. He also led MLB in complete games (2) and shutouts (1).

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicts Fried will get a six-year, $175 million contract.

Morton, on the other hand, will be 41 going into next season. He made 30 starts for the Braves this past year, going 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA and recording 167 strikeouts in 165⅓ innings.

If the Braves aren’t able to retain either pitcher, who could fill one of their rotation spots next season? According to one MLB insider, Atlanta is eyeing a World Series champion pitcher.

Atlanta Braves interested in free agent pitcher Walker Buehler

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reports that the Braves are interested in Walker Buehler.

“Think about their pitching staff right now. Max Fried, free agent. Charlie Morton, free agent. Spencer Strider, still coming back from elbow surgery. So for all these reasons, Walker Buehler, who we just saw dining in the postseason, the Braves are close to him,” said Morosi. “It’s a nice fit for him.”

Buehler had an injury-plagued 2024 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He didn’t make his first start until May after coming back from Tommy John surgery, which cost him the entire 2023 season. In June, he was placed on the injured list due to right hip inflammation and came back a month later.

Buehler struggled when he was on the mound. Across 16 starts, he went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He gave up 16 home runs and 45 earned runs in 75⅓ innings. However, it was a different story in the playoffs. After a rough NLDS start against the San Diego Padres, he hit a different gear in the NLCS and World Series.

In ten innings against the New York Mets and New York Yankees, Buehler didn’t give up any earned runs and struck out 13 while walking just four. He also closed the door in Game 5, clinching the World Series championship for the Dodgers.

Because of Buehler’s injury history, he will most likely get an incentive-laden, one-year deal in free agency. He’s a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and has finished top-ten in NL Cy Young voting twice.

