Atlanta Braves a top pick among MLB execs to make blockbuster trade for specific All-Star pitcher this offseason

A new ESPN poll of MLB executives points to the Atlanta Braves being a favorite to make a blockbuster trade for the top pitcher on the market this offseason.

The Braves 2024 campaign was a major disappointment. No, the team didn’t finish with an under .500 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They actually won 89 games and were able to secure a playoff spot on the final day of the season.

However, one can only wonder how much better they would have been in 2024 if top star Ronald Acuna Jr. and ace Spencer Strider had not suffered season-ending injuries early in the year. Both will be back in 2025. But Atlanta has some work ahead of them to improve the roster so they can maintain the elite play they have gotten used to.

The starting rotation will be a priority in the weeks ahead because both Max Fried and Charlie Morton are free agents. And there is a good chance they could lose both this offseason. However, execs around the game believe the club will place them with a younger, cheaper, and arguably better player from the American League.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-12 record, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, 146.0 innings pitched

Atlanta Braves a favorite to make blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade?

On Tuesday, ESPN released the results of various questions posed to 18 executives around MLB. One of them asked, “Which team will land Garrett Crochet if the White Sox trade him this winter?” And interestingly enough, the Atlanta Braves were seen as one of the favorites to land the Chicago White Sox All-Star.

Atlanta received four votes to win the Crochett trade chase. Second only to the Mets with five. A recent report suggested the Mets likely won’t have the chips to satisfy Chicago in a trade. This is an added reason for Braves fans to be hopeful a deal gets done.

Garrett Crochet contract: Two years, $2.9 million arbitration estimate for 2025

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough All-Star season in 2024. He was the premiere strikeout machine in the league last season. And is likely to get better in his second full season as a starter. He is also under team control for two more seasons but is looking for an extension before hitting free agency in 2027.

