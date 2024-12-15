New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs ‘deep into talks’ on blockbuster trade for All-Star

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have been two of the busiest teams this offseason, strengthening their rosters for 2025 by adding All-Star talent. Now after weeks of MLB rumors regarding a brewing trade between the two sides, talks seem to be advancing.

After losing out on Juan Soto, New York used that money to address needs at the front of its rotation (Max Fried) and in the bullpen (Devin Williams). However, there’s still a void to fill in the Yankees lineup now that Soto is playing for the New York Mets.

Meanwhile, after swirling MLB rumors regarding the Cubs shedding payroll, Chicago struck a trade with the Houston Astros for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. With Tucker joining the Cubs lineup for the 2025 season, Cody Bellinger becomes even more expendable.

Cody Bellinger stats (ESPN): .266/.325/.426, .751 OPS, 78 RBI, 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 9 steals

According to Hector Gomez, the Cubs and Yankees are now “deep into talks” on a trade that would send Bellinger to New York. The two sides have been engaged in negotiations all offseason, but progress has been made in recent days.

Money has long been the hold-up in a deal going through. Chicago has been unwilling to cover any portion of Bellinger’s salary next season, which is why several other MLB teams with interest in the former NL MVP winner have expressed hesitation about a deal being made.

Cody Bellinger contract (Spotrac): $27.5 million salary in 2025, $25 million player option in 2026

Gomez reports that the Yankees are “pushing” Chicago to cover at least $10 million of Bellinger’s salary. It would only be a fraction of the potential $52 million he’d be owed in the next two years if he exercised his player option in 2026.

Bellinger, age, 29, would provide more left-handed power and a consistent on-base threat for the Yankees lineup. He’s also capable of playing the corner outfield or first base, adding to his appeal for New York. Given his left-handed swing, a trade to the Yankees could help him return to the success he had in 2023 – .307/.356/.525 with a .881 OPS – and help fill the production void left by Soto’s departure.

If the Cubs can offload Bellinger’s salary, whether it’s just a portion or the full $27.5 million owed next season, the financial flexibility and prospect capital would then allow Chicago to trade for a starting pitcher.