New York Yankees rumors reveal All-Star bat team to make ‘full-court press’ for in coming days

The New York Yankees quickly made two splashes after missing out on Juan Soto, signing starting pitcher Max Fried and acquiring closer Devin Williams. With the Yankees lineup still in need of help, it appears the front office is now turning its focus to an All-Star bat.

There are a myriad of directions the Yankees front office can go in MLB free agency. With needs in the corner outfield and infield, New York could prioritize someone like Teoscar Hernandez to provide added power to the lineup. MLB rumors have also linked the club to a trade for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

New York Yankees payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $245 million

For now, though, the Yankees seem to have a different plan in mind. Still having plenty of financial flexibility to add to their roster, it appears the club will now start ramping up its efforts to land the top hitter remaining on the open market.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees are expected to make a “full-court press” to sign All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS< 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Bregman, who turns 31 in March, would fill the void at third base and add another All-Star bat to the Yankees lineup. Signing him would also have a domino effect, with Nightengale reporting that landing Bregman would then allow New York to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base.

While the Houston Astros once seemed like the favorites for Bregman, he now appears poised to leave the team where he’s spent his entire major-league career. The Detroit Tigers have also been linked to Bregman, offering an opportunity to reunite with manager A.J. Hinch, but the Yankees’ willingness to spend could push a bidding war out of Detroit’s price range.

Landing Bregman would also still leave the door open for New York to land an outfielder, either via trade or in free agency. The Yankees are interested in Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger and there are several quality left-handed bats available on the open market. One clear thing, New York is going to keep aggressively spending the money that Soto didn’t take.