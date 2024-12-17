Insider provides update on New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs trade talks for Cody Bellinger

MLB rumors have been circulating for just over a month regarding trade talks between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. While both teams have made big moves separately, conversations on a Cody Bellinger trade are ongoing with more information coming out on Monday.

New York is looking for its Juan Soto replacement while the Cubs have been unsuccessfully attempting to move Bellinger this winter. Chicago wants to dump Bellinger’s salary so it can free up that money for a starting pitcher, while the Yankees lineup needs a left-handed bat with positional versatility providing a bonus.

Related: MLB offseason moves we’d love to see, including New York Yankees signing

Cody Bellinger stats (ESPN): .266/.325/.426, .751 OPS, 78 RBI, 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 9 steals

That’s why New York has long been viewed as the favorite for Bellinger. The All-Star outfielder’s left-handed swing would fit in nicely at Yankee Stadium and his ability to play both the corner outfield and first base is particularly useful to a club that has vacancies in each spot right now. However, the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms on a deal.

In a recent mailbag for MLB.com, senior reporter Mark Feinsand shed light on the ongoing talks between the two teams and shed light on the current holdup in the deal and the potential return.

Related: 2025 MLB Draft order, picks by round

In terms of prospect capital required for Bellinger, Feinsand believes that the Cubs likely aren’t asking for a haul featuring some of the Yankees top prospects. Instead, this deal is primarily about moving off Bellinger’s salary since he is expendable following the trade for Kyle Tucker.

Cody Bellinger contract (Spotrac): $27.5 million salary in 2025, $25 million player option in 2026

While New York won’t have to part with its top prospects, Chicago is reportedly insisting on the majority of Bellinger’s salary being absorbed and taken off the Cubs payroll. The Yankees have wanted as much as $10 million of Bellinger’s payroll allotment in 2025 covered, something the Cubs still aren’t willing to do considering they aren’t requesting premium prospect capital in exchange for their All-Star outfielder.

Related: Chicago Cubs actively pursuing trade for perennial All-Star pitcher

Importantly, per Feinsand, MLB executives believe the Yankees and Cubs will agree to terms on a Bellinger trade this winter. While the two sides remain far apart on Chicago’s financial obligations in a deal, the general belief is that it will be resolved and Bellinger will be part of the Yankees lineup in 2025.