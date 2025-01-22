MLB insider proposes interesting San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals trade idea for 2-time All-Star bat

Could the San Francisco Giants or Kansas City Royals trade for a two-time All-Star to improve their lineups? An MLB insider had a trade idea this week for both clubs.

The Giants and Royals entered the offseason from very different positions. Kansas City shocked the baseball world in 2024 when they looked to be ahead of schedule and not only reached the postseason but scored a huge upset over the Baltimore Orioles. San Francisco on the other hand finished under .500 and fourth in the NL West.

Both wanted to improve on their rosters from last season but have limitations. The Royals are, obviously, a small market team and won’t be throwing huge paydays at free agents. While the Giants have struggled the last few years to convince free agents to come to San Francisco.

However, on Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman offered up an interesting trade proposal for both teams for a two-time All-Star from the New York Mets.

Should the San Francisco Giants or Kansas City Royals trade for Starling Marte?

“Would the Giants, who currently project to have Wilmer Flores at DH, do Marte for lefty reliever Taylor Rogers (owed $13 million)?” Sherman wrote.

The Mets right fielder is expendable after the team handed Juan Soto a record-shattering contract in December. If healthy, he would certainly be an upgrade at the designated hitter spot over Flores next season. Giving up a reliever for him could be a worthwhile risk.

Starling Marte stats (2024): .269 AVG, .327 OBP, .388 SLG, .715 OPS, 7 HR, 40 RBI, 46 R

“Would the Royals do [a Marte trade] for two Hunters – Harvey and Renfroe – who are owed $11.45 million combined?.” Sherman wrote. “The Mets would want Harvey as a set-up man and would either just release Renfroe or have him as a bench piece/righty complement to [Jesse] Winker.”

Marte’s $19.5 million next season is not small change for Kansas City. However, it is the final year of his deal. Even at 36, he would be a meaningful addition to a roster full of young players.

