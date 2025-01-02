Pete Alonso reportedly being pursued by surprising West Coast team

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso still remains a man without a team in the new year.

While it’s widely believed that Alonso will re-sign with the New York Mets, contract length has reportedly been a sticking point in negotiations. Alonso, who turned 30 last month, has seen his slugging percentage and OPS decline for three consecutive seasons. In 2024, he hit 34 home runs and posted a 2.6 WAR — his lowest numbers in both categories for a full season.

The Mets have several alternatives if they don’t retain the four-time All-Star and homegrown talent. They could shift third baseman Mark Vientos to first base and sign Alex Bregman, or they could turn to young prospects like Ronny Mauricio or Luisangel Acuña.

As negotiations between the Mets and Alonso remain at an impasse, a surprising West Coast team has emerged as a potential suitor.

AL West team ‘looking’ into signing Pete Alonso

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Los Angeles Angels are showing interest in Alonso, despite having Nolan Schanuel at first base.

“They are certainly weighing that. I do believe Arte Moreno does want to get another big bat in there,” Heyman said. “And they would move Schanuel out to left field if they were to do that.”

However, Heyman notes there appears to be a “possible gap” between the contract length Alonso seeks and what the Angels would offer. The MLB insider believes All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander would be a better fit for the Angels.

Alonso’s free agent options have diminished as the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, and Arizona Diamondbacks have addressed their first base needs through signings or trades.

Heyman anticipates that Alonso will ultimately return to the New York Mets.

