Minnesota Vikings urged to make unexpected Sam Darnold decision

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision not to pay Kirk Cousins the $180 million contract that the Atlanta Falcons offered continues to look better by the week. With Sam Darnold only signed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, it’s clear that the Vikings are getting a bargain.

It’s also obvious that coach Kevin O’Connell, along with a star-studded group of pass-catchers led by Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, has been good for the former first-round pick who’s enjoying a career year. Yet, the biggest elephant in the room is J.J. McCarthy, the QB of the future in Minnesota.

Still, with Darnold leading the Vikings to an 11-2 record, would Minnesota really be so quick to move on from a quarterback who’s provided better production than Kirk Cousins? Some NFL executives aren’t so sure.

NFL exec says Minnesota Vikings should franchise tag Sam Darnold

Speculation about Sam Darnold’s next contract grows by the week. After his career-best 347-yard, five-touchdown performance on Sunday, SI’s Albert Breer polled three executives about the current market rate for the former No. 3 pick.

One executive suggested the Vikings QB may be in line for a three-year, $110 million contract, which likely wouldn’t come from the Vikings. Yet, another executive felt the Vikings should do something few anticipate by placing the franchise tag on the 27-year-old QB. Keep in mind, that the franchise tag for quarterbacks is expected to surpass $41 million.

“One factor in that decision will be Darnold’s price point. To work to ascertain that, I asked a few execs Sunday night where they saw Darnold’s market. One guessed he’d command a three-year, $110 million contract, with more than $40 million guaranteed. Another said he thought the Vikings should consider franchise tagging him, even though the price on that projects to top $41 million, and that he’d probably get $40 million per year if he hit the open market.” SI’s Albert Breer on Sam Darnold

While making over $40 million for one season likely sounds enticing, especially considering Darnold’s made a total of $65 million over the first seven years of his career. Yet, Darnold probably prefers to cash in with a longer-term investment that provides better long-term financial security.

Thus, getting slapped with the franchise tag, even if it gives him another comfortable season in Minnesota, probably isn’t Darnold’s preferred solution. Yet it could help the Vikings, both by getting a QB security blanket, but also giving them the chance to trade Darnold ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

