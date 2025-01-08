NFL analyst expects Minnesota Vikings to trade J.J. McCarthy

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Even though his last start against the Detroit Lions was a bit rocky, Sam Darnold is enjoying a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. All signs point to the former No. 3 overall pick returning in 2025, but to do so, the Vikings will have to negotiate a new contract with him, or place the franchise tag on their starting quarterback.

Then, there’s also J.J. McCarthy lurking in the shadows. The Vikings traded up to select the former Michigan star with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a season-ending knee injury threw a wrench into his development. Expected to be healthy by the start of the 2025 season, some now believe that the Vikings could capitalize on Darnold winning 13 games by trading their recent first-round QB.

Related: 7 teams that should pursue a J.J. McCarthy trade in 2025

ESPN analyst predicts J.J. McCarthy trade from Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

While some have cast doubt on the Minnesota Vikings trading their soon-to-be 22-year-old quarterback, others, like ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, are predicting a J.J. McCarthy trade this offseason.

“I liked the idea of trading J.J. McCarthy. I think Sam Darnold has proved that he’s more than good enough in this Vikings offense. J.J. McCarthy, if he were in this year’s draft, he would be the No. 1 pick. So if you are a team that has a top-10 pick and needs a quarterback, why wouldn’t you trade that to Minnesota. So, Minnesota can keep Darnold. They can franchise him if they don’t feel 100% certain about him forever. Or they can try and make a deal with him, maybe he takes a slightly team-friendly one because he recognizes this has revitalized his entire career. And the Vikings can add a top-10 pick in the draft by trading McCarthy. I think that would make a lot of sense. I think Minnesota will look to trade JJ McCarthy.” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Minnesota Vikings/J.J. McCarthy trade

"I think Sam Darnold has proved that he's more than good enough in this Vikings offense..



I think Minnesota will look to trade JJ McCarthy"@Espngreeny #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nuNjqaSGkv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 7, 2025

It seems hard to fathom that the Vikings would trade up for a quarterback only to trade him one year later. But then again, few anticipated Sam Darnold to finish as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2024.

Yet, there’s no guarantee Darnold will return to top form next year, and McCarthy will still be extremely affordable, being that he’ll be on a rookie contract for three more seasons. At this point, it seems like it would take an offer too good to refuse for the Vikings to even consider moving on from their ideal future franchise quarterback.

Related: NFL execs suggest Minnesota Vikings GM holding Kevin O’Connell back, looming contract issue