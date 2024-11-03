NBA insider explains why Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo a lock unless they improve before trade deadline

A notable NBA insider gave some interesting insight recently into why the Milwaukee Bucks making a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is very likely unless they turn into a serious title contender before the deadline.

The Bucks’ start to their 2024-25 NBA season has been stunning. The team that has two future hall-of-fame players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard — and a HOF-worthy coach — Doc Rivers — own a shocking 1-5 record heading into Sunday. It is a startling turn of events for a team with championship aspirations.

Related: Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo land among the 50 best NBA players in the 2024-25 season

Milwaukee’s start to the year has reignited a firestorm of speculation that Antetokounmpo could eventually force his way out of town. It’s an idea that seemed remote at best a couple of years ago. But the eight-time All-Star has made it clear in recent months that just being a lifelong member of the Bucks organization — in good times and bad — isn’t enough.

Last week, new NBA rumors suggested that the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat would be strong contenders to acquire the Greek superstar. But would the Bucks seriously consider trading one of their greatest players in his prime? On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein explained why keeping Antetokounmpo is becoming more problematic for the franchise long-term.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024-25): 31.0 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade will be seriously considered by Milwaukee Bucks unless they improve soon

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“The knowledge that the Bucks, with only a 2031 first-round pick available to trade and very limited financial flexibility due to the fact that their payroll has already spilled beyond the league’s second luxury tax apron, will have a hard time making changes to a roster that has been routinely branded as old and slow and defensively challenged around Antetokounmpo,” Stein wrote in a new piece on is Substack page.

The Bucks have exhausted all of their roster-building options in recent years. There is not much more they can do at this point. The players on the roster and coaching staff need to be better if they are to reach their potential. But if they can’t improve it makes sense for the franchise to consider a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Three years, $175.3 million

The 29-year-old is locked into two more seasons and has a player option for 2027-28. An Antetokounmpo deal could get the Bucks one of the best trade returns of all time. Giving them a leg up in a rebuild after the season. If this is a bad mix that doesn’t improve, the trade speculation will intensify in the months ahead.

Related: Milwaukee Bucks game today – Get details on the Bucks’ next game