Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors picking up steam around NBA, 2 teams emerge as All-Star’s preferred destinations

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

A surprising new rumor claims that Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation has been reignited around the NBA and two teams are reportedly at the top of the All-Star’s list if he is moved before this year’s deadline.

Entering the 2024-25 NBA season, the expectations were very high for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their 49-33 finish and first-round playoff elimination last year was forgiven by many. Since they shockingly fired head coach Adrian Griffin after just a couple of months on the job, and their top two players were hit with major injuries in the final weeks of the season.

Related: Where do the Milwaukee Bucks land in our latest NBA power rankings?

However, with their top two stars healthy and new head coach Doc Rivers getting a full training camp to implement his system, a run to the NBA Finals is the goal for this season. However, after the first few games of the year, the Milwaukee Bucks own a surprising 1-3 record.

What is most worrisome about their disappointing start is that a team and coach long known for defense, is playing like a bottom-10 group on that side of the ball. It is a worrisome sign that could point to this being a poor mix of players and coaches. And it is probably why some stunning rumors emerged about top star Antetokounmpo this week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024): 28.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.3 APG, 0.5 BPG,

Brooklyn Nets and Miami reportedly favorites in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports reported that according to one Western Conference exec, “Teams are circling — and hopeful” of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade happening before February’s trade deadline.

A different exec from a franchise that could be a contender for the eight-time All-Star more boldly suggested, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline.” Furthermore, the word around the NBA is that the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets are the Greek superstar’s preferred destinations in a potential monster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: Three years, $175.3 million

Another interesting nugget of intel from the report is a belief that Doc Rivers has gained a lot of favor with Milwaukee Bucks ownership. And he has their attention more than the veteran superstar who helped bring them a championship a few years ago.

“They tell me it’s up to Doc now. That they’re going to wait 20 games and then see what Doc wants,” a person familiar with the Bucks’ front-office inner workings told CBS Sports. “It sounds like it’s a mess.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players on the planet. And he is locked into a contract for several more seasons. If Milwaukee did indeed take the bold step of moving him, they could get one of the greatest trade returns in NBA history from any number of teams.

Related: Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank among the 50 best NBA players in the 2024-25 season?