Milwaukee Brewers ‘open-minded’ about possibly trading multiple-time All-Star

The Milwaukee Brewers could move one of the best relievers in the game today.

During an end-of-year press conference, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold revealed the team would be “open-minded” to potentially trading All-Star closer Devin Williams.

Williams is entering his final year of team control in 2025 and has a $10.5 million option.

“We have to stay open-minded,” Arnold said, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “We’re the smallest market in the league, so that’s something that’s required in this.”

Williams missed the first four months of the 2024 season due to stress fractures in his back, but when he returned, he was his dominant self. Over 22 games, Williams pitched to a 1.25 ERA in 21 2/3 innings, striking out 38 and allowing only three earned runs.

Despite rising to become one of the best closers in the game, Williams gave up four earned runs, including a three-run home run to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, in the Brewers’ season-ending Game 3 loss to the Mets in the Wild Card.

Williams, a two-time All-Star and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, has a career 1.83 ERA in 241 games.

Milwaukee Brewers not deterred from trading star pitchers

If Williams does get traded, it won’t be the first time the Brewers have dealt pitchers in their prime.

During the 2022 trade deadline, the Brewers shockingly traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitchers Dinelson Lamet, Robert Gasser, and Taylor Rogers.

This past February, the Brewers sent Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Joey Ortiz, pitcher D.L. Hall, and a 2024 MLB Draft competitive balance pick, which turned out to be first baseman Blake Burke from the University of Tennessee.

Who would replace Devin Williams as closer?

The Brewers do have internal options if they ship Williams out.

Trevor Megill was the de facto Brewers’ closer when Williams was hurt this season, accruing 21 saves, a 2.72 ERA, and 50 strikeouts in 48 games.

Other closer contenders include Aaron Ashby, Joel Payamps, Bryan Hudson, and Jared Koenig, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Brewers currently have a $76 million payroll for 2025.

