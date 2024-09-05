Michigan Wolverines’ Sherrone Moore coaching without a contract during 2024 CFB season

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines kicked their season off a week ago, with a 30-10 win over Fresno State on Aug. 31. Some might even say the Wolverines started their season months ago, during the recruiting process, followed by grueling training camp practices. Considering hitting the recruiting trail while constantly developing players is a coach’s lifeblood, Sherrone Moore’s work did begin months ago.

After all, Jim Harbaugh’s replacement as the new Michigan head coach reportedly signed a five-year, $30 million contract back in January. Only, a new report states Moore never actually signed the contract.

Sherrone Moore is coaching Michigan without a contract, for now

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It’s true. According to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Sherrone Moore has been coaching the Wolverines football team without signing a contract with the university. Michigan’s AD confirmed this to On 3 Sports’ Dan Morrison.

However, as Manuel noted, the two sides are “working through it.” Moore and Manuel previously signed a “memorandum of understanding” back when Michigan hired their new head coach in January. This isn’t anything new in the college football coaching world, especially in Ann Arbor.

Even back in 2021, Harbaugh signed a similar memorandum, before inking his actual coaching contract nine months later. In other words, Moore shouldn’t have anything to worry about. As the Wolverines’ AD noted, contracts take time to hash out.

“They just don’t happen overnight, and there are things that have popped up. But they’re being worked on. Sherrone knows our commitment to him; we know his commitment to us, and same thing with the assistant coaches.” Warde Manuel on Sherrone Moore’s contract

Moore has worked for Michigan since 2018, so he’s well-versed in how the program operates. Now that he’s finally in charge, Moore is right where he wants to be, and soon enough, he’ll have a lucrative contract to show for it.

