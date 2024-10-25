Miami Dolphins lose former Pro Bowler to IR, top defensive player to scary injury ahead of Week 8 game against Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Miami Dolphins getting franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back, the team is dealing with multiple injuries heading into Week 8’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins will be without one of their best defensive players in Zach Sieler. The defensive tackle suffered a scary orbital bone fracture during practice.

Dolphins DT Zach Sieler suffered a fractured orbital bone in practice, sources tell me & @RapSheet.



Sieler is out Sunday vs. Cardinals and being evaluated to judge how long he’s out + if surgery is required. All orbital bone fractures have different timelines. pic.twitter.com/CZPOqCaHyP — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 25, 2024

NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe reports Sieler is being evaluated to see how long he’s going to be out and if he needs surgery.

On the season, Sieler has 18 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Related: Miami Dolphins game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Dolphins schedule

Miami Dolphins also without former Pro Bowl QB

On the other side of the ball, former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games, at least.

Roster Moves | We have signed WR Dee Eskridge to the active roster off the practice squad and placed QB Tyler Huntley on the injured reserve list.



We have also signed DT Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/8jcO75lA0j — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 25, 2024

The Dolphins signed Huntley after Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion during Week 2’s game against the Buffalo Bills. While Tagovailoa was on injured reserve, Huntley started three games, going 1-2. He completed 59.1% of his passes for 377 yards, with one touchdown, and one interception.

Huntley also rushed for 67 yards and one score.

To take Sieler’s and Huntley’s spots on the roster, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Dee Eskridge and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson off the practice squad.

With Tagovailoa making his first start since his Week 2 head injury, the Dolphins are four-point home favorites against the Cardinals.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says Tua Tagovailoa should retire