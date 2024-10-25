fbpx

Miami Dolphins lose former Pro Bowler to IR, top defensive player to scary injury ahead of Week 8 game against Arizona Cardinals

Updated:
Miami Dolphins
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Miami Dolphins getting franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back, the team is dealing with multiple injuries heading into Week 8’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins will be without one of their best defensive players in Zach Sieler. The defensive tackle suffered a scary orbital bone fracture during practice.

NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe reports Sieler is being evaluated to see how long he’s going to be out and if he needs surgery.

On the season, Sieler has 18 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Miami Dolphins also without former Pro Bowl QB

On the other side of the ball, former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games, at least.

The Dolphins signed Huntley after Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion during Week 2’s game against the Buffalo Bills. While Tagovailoa was on injured reserve, Huntley started three games, going 1-2. He completed 59.1% of his passes for 377 yards, with one touchdown, and one interception.

Huntley also rushed for 67 yards and one score.

To take Sieler’s and Huntley’s spots on the roster, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Dee Eskridge and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson off the practice squad.

With Tagovailoa making his first start since his Week 2 head injury, the Dolphins are four-point home favorites against the Cardinals.

