Miami Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill lands historic new contract

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill had some leverage after NFL.com named him the best player in the game on Friday.

Apparently, the eight-time Pro Bowler and his camp used that to the best of their ability. Hill, 30, had been angling for a new contract throughout pretty much the entire offseason. Instead of holding out from training camp like other star players at his position, Hill showed up.

It’s now paid off big time. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Hill has agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him $90 million over the next three years. It comes with $65 million in fully-guaranteed cash.

Rapoport goes on to note that the deal does not add any more years to Hill’s contract. Rather, he gets the most guaranteed cash added to a contract in NFL history without adding additional years.

Hill was previously playing under a four-year, $120 million contract he signed with Miami after being acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. That deal included $52.54 million guaranteed, $25.5 million of which came via a signing bonus.

Tyreek Hill contract and what it means for the Miami Dolphins

It’s huge. This means that the game’s most-electric receiver will not be a malcontent moving forward. He’s more than earned his stripes and wanted more guaranteed cash moving forward. General manager Chris Grier and Co. did just that on Saturday.

Tyreek Hill stats (2023): 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, 13 TD

Hill led the NFL in both receiving yards and touchdowns in his second season with the Dolphins. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Kansas City, he’s averaging 90 receptions for 1,267 yards and nearly 10 touchdowns per season.

For Miami, this lucrative new contract comes afte it inked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension earlier in the summer. Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was also paid to the tune of $84.75 million over three years back in May.