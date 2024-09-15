Maxx Crosby and defense anchor Raiders shocking win over Ravens

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders faced mounting pressure after a lackluster offensive start and a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Chargers, the team showed remarkable mental toughness and a never-say-die attitude by rallying to shock the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Raiders (1-1) big win was spearheaded by yet another impressive defensive performance, particularly in containing reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, and an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter under quarterback Gardner Minshew.

While the Raiders still have significant work to do on their mostly anemic offense, their defense has proven to be a cornerstone keeping them in games as they work through offensive struggles. Here’s a breakdown of how the Raiders managed to secure a crucial victory, with a particular focus on their defense and the importance of this win moving forward.

A first half dominated by Raiders defense

The Raiders’ offense sputtered early, mirroring their Week 1 woes against the Chargers where they managed just 10 points. For the first three quarters against Baltimore, the offense was again inconsistent, struggling to find rhythm. Despite the offensive struggles, the Raiders’ defense kept them in the game, limiting Lamar Jackson to just 247 passing yards and only 20 rushing yards. This was a stark contrast to Jackson’s explosive Week 1 performance where he amassed 122 rushing yards.

“We knew coming in that if we wanted to beat one of the best teams in football and a player like Lamar Jackson, we needed all units to play their best. Maxx was huge for us, and our defense stepped up when we needed them most.“ Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ defensive anchor, once again played a pivotal role. His relentless pursuit of Jackson disrupted Baltimore’s offensive flow, forcing the Ravens into uncomfortable third-down situations. Crosby’s presence on the edge has been a game-changer for the Raiders, and his ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks is one of the primary reasons the defense has looked so formidable early in the season.

The defensive unit held the Ravens to just 4-of-15 on third downs, a statistic that echoes their dominant performance from Week 9 of last season against the Giants. Baltimore’s offense managed only 83 yards in the first half, a testament to the Raiders’ disciplined and aggressive defense. This gave the offense time to find its footing — though it took until the final quarter to do so.

Minshew’s fourth-quarter heroics spark Raiders offense

Gardner Minshew entered Week 2 with a week as a Raider that mirrored his career — inconsistent. His performance in the fourth quarter against the Ravens will be remembered as one of his best. After trailing 23-13 with just over 12 minutes left, Minshew led three consecutive scoring drives, rallying the team to an improbable victory.

Minshew’s connection with star wide receiver Davante Adams was — not surprisingly — what lit the spark for the Raiders offense. Adams, who finished with nine receptions for 110 yards, made a key 23-yard grab in the third quarter that helped shift momentum. In the fourth, Minshew hit Adams for a 1-yard touchdown that tied the game 23-23 with just under four minutes remaining. Adams’ consistent production—he now has 877 career receptions—continues to be a vital element for the Raiders’ offense, especially when they need a spark.

The Raiders’ offense wasn’t perfect, as Minshew was sacked five times and threw an interception. His infamous swagger and ability to rally teams was evident in his ability to bounce back from mistakes, guiding the team downfield for the game-winning 38-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 27 seconds left. Minshew finished the game going 30-for-38 with 276 yards, a line that, while not flawless, showed his ability to lead when it mattered most.

“I look forward to building on that momentum,” Minshew said after the game. “There’s a ton of tape to clean up, but I think everyone feels and believes what we can be as an offense.”

Maxx Crosby and the Defense: The Raiders’ Backbone

Once again, Maxx Crosby’s performance was pivotal in keeping the Raiders alive long enough for the offense to come around. Whether pressuring Jackson into rushed throws or stuffing the run, Crosby’s impact was felt on nearly every play. The Raiders held Baltimore to 0-for-7 on third downs in the first half—a stat that hasn’t been replicated by the team since 2013 when they did it against Pittsburgh.

Crosby’s leadership on defense, along with standout performances from players like linebacker Robert Spillane—who recorded a crucial interception in the third quarter—showed that this unit can keep the Raiders in games, even when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders.

“The defense gave us every chance to stay in the game,” Pierce said. “When you’re facing a player like Lamar, it’s never easy, but Maxx and the entire defensive unit stepped up. They kept battling, and that gave the offense the chance we needed.”

Raiders offense: lots of work to do

Despite the thrilling come-from-behind win, it’s clear that the Raiders have plenty of work to do on offense. The offensive line struggled to protect Minshew, as evidenced by the five sacks, and the run game was inconsistent. The Raiders must find more balance to alleviate pressure from their quarterback and open up more opportunities for playmakers like Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who had an impressive showing with nine catches for 98 yards.

Bowers’ performance is particularly encouraging, as the rookie tight end showed the ability to be a reliable target in crucial moments. The question for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is why he hasn’t schemed more plays for both Bowers and Adams. The importance of involving and highlighting your greatest offensive weapons has to be underscored as the Raiders prepare for their home opener against lowly Carolina next Sunday.

Time enjoy the win but the work ahead is not easy

The road ahead is challenging for the Raiders, despite the momentum and confidence they’ll build from the upset of Baltimore. They still must fix an offense that hasn’t found its way yet and a single comeback win doesn’t erase the issues that plagued them in the first two weeks. But, this victory serves as a reminder of the team’s potential, particularly on defense. If the offense can find more consistency and the offensive line can offer better protection for Minshew, this Raiders team could be more competitive than initially expected.

For now, though, the defense remains the backbone of the Raiders and as long as Maxx Crosby is leading the charge, they will have a chance to win games.

