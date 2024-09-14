NFL insider reports on San Francisco 49ers’ interest in star Raiders wide receiver

The San Francisco 49ers were in the market for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL season getting going last week.

A lot of that had to do with the status of All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk. He had been a hold in from training camp with the two sides unable to come to terms on a contract extension. At one point during the summer, Aiyuk actually requested a trade.

This led to the 49ers talking about a potential deal with a few teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. In fact, they had the parameters of a deal worked out with Cleveland before Aiyuk declined to go to the Browns.

Ultimately, Aiyuk and the 49ers were able to come together on a last-minute deal that will pay him $120 million over four years.

However, they were also reportedly in on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers approached Vegas about a potential deal for Meyers before they were rebuffed.

While nothing came to fruition on this end, it shows that the 49ers are being proactive. Whether they look to add to their wide receiver room ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline remains to be seen.

A lot of that will depend on the status of rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The first-round pick is currently on the non-football injury list after being shot late last month in San Francisco.

For now, the 49ers have one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. In addition to Aiyuk, that includes Deebo Samuel and the underrated Jauan Jennings.