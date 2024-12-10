New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays battling for All-Star after losing out on Juan Soto

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After losing out on Juan Soto, three American League East rivals are continuing their battle to acquire a high-priced free-agent All-Star.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are all pushing to sign left-handed starter Max Fried.

“The Yankees, considering a wide variety of rotation, bullpen, and lineup options after losing the bidding for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Mets, are ‘all over’ Fried, according to one source with knowledge of their discussions. The Blue Jays, who remain desperate to make a splash, and Red Sox, who are in dire need of a left-handed starter, also were shut out on Soto,” notes Rosenthal.

Related: New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros reportedly eyeing trade for All-Star hitter

When is Max Fried expected to make his decision?

Fried, a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, isn’t expected to drag his decision out. According to Rosenthal, the southpaw will most likely choose his team by Thursday at the end of the MLB winter meetings.

In his first eight seasons with the Braves, Fried had a 3.07 ERA, with 863 strikeouts in 884⅓ innings, a 140 ERA+, and won a World Series during 2021. He made 151 starts, won the Gold Glove Award three times, and twice finished in the top five in National League Cy Young voting.

Fried has been affected by the injury bug recently. He was on the injured list three times in 2023 with hamstring, forearm strain, and blister issues that limited him to 14 starts. He also landed on the IL in May 2023 with left forearm neuritis and missed 15 days.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Fried will receive a six-year, $175 million contract.

Related: New York Yankees linked to nasty two-team bidding war for top free agent pitcher after Juan Soto sweepstakes end