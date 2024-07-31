Matthew Judon on new contract offer rumors ‘Don’t believe the lies’

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations for the New England Patriots are low entering a new season. Some might say the Patriots have one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL. So it’s no surprise that defensive star Matthew Judon wants a raise before he risks an injury during training camp in a Patriots season that could quickly go down south.

For now, the 31-year-old sack artist is set to play for a salary of $6.5 million this season while accounting for a total cap hit of $14.6M. It’s the last year of Judon’s contract in New England. But the four-time Pro Bowl defender wants a raise before he takes the field.

Matthew Judon hates that erroneous reports are making him ‘look bad’

Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that New England’s front office made several new contract offers to Matthew Judon before Patriots training camp kicked off. Yet Judon says that’s just not true.

No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again. Don’t believe the lies — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 31, 2024

He’s right. If the reports are unfounded, and we have no reason to believe Judon is lying, then the fake news makes Judon look bad. Prior to him denying the claims, Patriots fans started pointing the finger at Judon, wondering what his problem was. Why wouldn’t he accept one of multiple contract offers? Is he demanding too much money?

But again, as Judon noted, the Patriots have not offered him a new contract, so the holdout remains intact. It’s not known what type of contract adjustment Judon is looking for. Whether he wants a long-term extension (chances are he does), or if he’s just looking for a raise to compensate for a 15.5 sack season last year remains to be seen.

However, the Patriots have no reason not to reward Judon, even if it’s just giving him a raise this year. The Patriots still have just over $40 million in cap space, which gives them the most cap room in the NFL right now. They’ve been handing out other extensions this offseason, including signing Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $21 million contract. Yet, for whatever reason, Judon hasn’t been able to get his deal done. At least not yet anyway.

