Luka Doncic’s playing status downgraded due to new injury ahead of Game 2

After playing hero in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Luka Doncic ran into a brick wall in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Doncic still scored 30 points, but it required 26 shots to do so, in what was a very inefficient night. Making matters worse, he only managed one assist, a new season-low.

But despite the 18-point loss, Doncic still wound up playing 38 minutes, the most on the Mavericks.

Perhaps he should have taken more time to get some rest. At first, Doncic was listed as probable for Sunday’s Game 2 Finals matchup. But now, with less than six hours to go before tip-off, Doncic’s playing status has been downgraded to questionable as he continues to battle left ankle soreness, a right knee sprain, and now also a thoracic contusion.

Doncic didn’t even step foot on the court at TD Garden during the shootaround portion that was open to the media. This is when Doncic typically spends time shooting free throws and attempting half-court shots with his teammates, but not today.

For the record, Doncic’s knee sprain is nothing new. He’s been dealing with this injury since the Mavericks’ first-round playoff matchup with the Clippers. However, the thoracic contusion appears to be a new issue.

With tip-off scheduled for 8 PM ET on ABC, we won’t have to wait long to find out whether Doncic will be in Jason Kidd’s starting lineup tonight.

