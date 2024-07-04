Los Angeles Lakers’ trade targets revealed by NBA insider

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers started their offseason in typical fashion, hoping to make several significant upgrades to a roster that fell short of their goals. Yet, after adding Dalton Knecht and Bronny James during the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers have largely been quiet in free agency, though it’s not for a lack of trying.

After missing out on the likes of Klay Thompson, Jonas Valanciunas, and possibly DeMar DeRozan next, the Lakers must pivot to their next tier of targets, but who’s even available on the NBA trade block?

According to The Athletic’s NBA insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers have already discussed trades for multiple other players, including Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Johnson.

“As I’ve reported on here and on The Athletic, four names that have been consistently linked to the Lakers on the trade market have been Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Johnson. And as I recently reported at The Athletic, I’ve heard that the Lakers have held trade talks with Portland, Brooklyn, and Utah among other teams in recent days. So the Portland and Brooklyn talks would align with those players being on the trade market and at this point it’s a matter of haggling over picks and which players are involved.” Jovan Buha on Los Angeles Lakers’ trade rumors and targets

None of those players would necessarily steal headlines for the Lakers, but each has their purpose. The Lakers already have two star players with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and while they’ve tried to add another, but reinforcing the roster with impactful role players, can be just as effective.

Kuzma, in particular, is an interesting target. Not only has he already played for the Lakers, but he’d add a nice mix of offense and defense into JJ Redick’s rotation while bringing more length thanks to his 6-foot-9 frame. Not to mention, the Wizards are looking to rebuild, and as a 28-year-old Kuzma doesn’t fit their competitive timeline.

While these are only discussions at this point, it’s only a matter of time before Lakers GM Rob Pelinka swings a few deals this summer. At least now we know who the Lakers have been discussing trades for. Whether they can reach an agreement remains to be seen.

Related: NBA insider reveals Bronny James’ role with Los Angeles Lakers during rookie season