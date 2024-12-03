Los Angeles Lakers likely trade offer for impact big Jonas Valanciunas emerges, but there is a problem

A new report reveals what the Los Angeles Lakers will likely dangle in a potential trade for center Jonas Valanciunas. And it looks like the team won’t mortgage premium draft assets for the Washington Wizards big man.

The Lakers have gotten off to a rock-solid start in the 2024-25 NBA season. Entering the year, expectations were diminished after they did not make any major moves in the summer and instead chose to go with a head coach change from Darvin Ham to first-timer JJ Redick.

The team is 12-9 heading into Wednesday and has real potential to be a top-six squad this season. Avoiding being in the play-in tournament for a third straight year. However, injuries to their front court have been a problem all season. And even when Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood are healthy there were rumblings since the summer the organization would like to upgrade the position.

One player LA has constantly been linked to over the last few months is Wizards starting center Jonas Valanciunas. The 13-year veteran has always been a difference maker and the combo of him and Anthony Davis in the front court be formidable in the NBA playoffs for the Lakers.

One big question has always been what the asking price could be for him. And if it includes a first-round pick, it is a trade that makes Los Angeles fans cringe. However, a new report suggests the front office will make a different offer in future Jonas Valanciunas trade talks.

Jonas Valanciunas stats (2024): 12.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Los Angeles Lakers will try an move Gabe Vincent’s contract in a potential Jonas Valanciunas trade

“[Gabe] Vincent has been a disappointment for the Lakers since signing a three-year, $33 million deal due to injuries and inefficient shooting,” Hoops Hype NBA insider Michael Scotto wrote this week. “Los Angeles will look to include him as a salary filler with draft pick compensation in trade talks.

“Keep an eye on Los Angeles potentially dangling Vincent and future second-round picks to try and land Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, a coveted Lakers target.”

Jonas Valanciunas contract: Three years, $30.2 million

That is an offer Lakers fans would probably be all for. However, there is a problem. Scotto mentioned in the same column that the Wizards already have a boatload of second-round picks. And may not be interested in more.

The belief around the league is that Washington signed the veteran center with the specific goal of eventually flipping him for worthwhile draft assets before February’s deadline.

