Worrisome Los Angeles Lakers rumor suggests they don’t have the assets to make a big trade this season

A concerning new Los Angeles Lakers rumor suggests they don’t have the assets to make the big-time trade they have been aiming for in recent months.

The Lakers kept a surprisingly low profile on the free agent and trade markets this summer. Instead of making notable roster moves to boost their potential for next season, they are hoping replacing former head coach Darvin Ham with JJ Redick can make a huge difference.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get details on the Lakers next game

So far, the team has looked good. They currently own a 4-2 record heading into Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony Davis is playing like an early MVP candidate, Lebron James is still highly effective, and Austin Reaves is off to a very strong start. However, that doesn’t mean this roster is anywhere near complete.

In recent months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to various trade rumors. Including a deal for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Most recently, reports linked them to a trade pursuit of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. But the reason why those trade talks failed is a worrisome sign about their trade prospects for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers may lack assets to make a big trade this season

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick offered an update on recent Lakers-Kessler trade rumors and a concerning reason why talks seemingly are destined to fail.

“While our Jovan Buha recently reported the Lakers have interest in Kessler, a Jazz source indicated the possible framework of a deal — D’Angelo Russell and multiple first-round picks — would not be of interest,” Amick wrote.

The Los Angeles Lakers held off on trades this year to cultivate more draft picks. In the hopes of improving potential offers for impact players. The fact that a few first-round first-rounders are not good enough to get a player like Kessler isn’t good. The big man could be a different maker but he is not an All-Star. There is a possibility that the Jazz’s asking price could just be silly and they are making Kessler virtually untradeable.

However, the Lakers have reportedly been steadfast in not wanting to move Reaves in any deal. Unfortunately, he is probably one of the best trade chips they have. If the front office does not change their stance on the talented prospect, don’t expect LA to make a big move this season.

Related: Where do the Los Angeles Lakers land in our latest NBA power rankings?