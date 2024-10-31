Ben Simmons is missing piece to New York Knicks championship? Popular NBA analyst offers bold idea

A popular NBA analyst offered up a wild idea. That Brooklyn Nets veteran Ben Simmons could be a major “impact” player for the New York Knicks in their title pursuits this season.

There are high expectations for the 2024-25 version of the Knicks. After earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, the club proved they had a legitimate superstar in Jalen Brunson and a nice assemblage of pieces around him. However, in the summer they bolstered that talented roster with some big pieces.

Ahead of this season, New York acquired two-way stud Mikal Bridges and All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in surprising blockbuster trades. By adding a pair of All-Star-level talents the clear goal for the team this season is to bring an NBA title to Gotham for the first time since 1973.

However, no team is perfect. And if the Knicks hope to overcome the defending champion Boston Celtics, amassing as many talented players as possible is surely a strategy for the front office. And there is one player popular NBA podcaster Bill Simmons believes could be a huge difference maker for NYK later this year: Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons stats (2024): 5.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 0.8 SPG,

Bill Simmons believes Ben Simmons could be a major late-season addition for New York Knicks

“I think [Simmons] has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys,” Simmons surprisingly said on a recent edition of his podcast. “… He’s kind of exactly what the Knicks need. I’m watching this Ben Simmons thing because if he can prove that he’s healthy over the next three months, either he’s a trade or he’s a buyout guy. But I actually think he could have an impact on the playoff race playing 18 to 20 minutes a game for a really good team.”

Simmons is one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history. After being the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA he seemed on a path to being a perennial All-Star in the league. However, after three straight All-Star seasons, back injuries and psychological issues led to missing much of the last three seasons.

Ben Simmons contract: Five years, $177.2 million ($40.3 million left)

Sadly, when healthy, the 28-year-old has been a shell of the elite player he was for the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the previous decade. He has been untradable for the Nets due to his poor stats and massive contract. But he is in the final year of his deal. So if he does have a bounce-back season he could be traded. But he is more likely a buyout candidate for Brooklyn in February or March.

Simmons may feel he can be a good fit for the New York Knicks because the Nets vet has always been a strong defender. And his ability to guard multiple positions and be a facilitator would be a big boost to the team’s bench. Nevertheless, Simmons has a lot of work to do to fix his badly damaged reputation around the game.

