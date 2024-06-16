NBA insider unveils new front-runner in Los Angeles Lakers coaching search

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search is ongoing after Dan Hurley rejected the team’s offer to remain the UConn Huskies coach. While there’s debate outside of Los Angeles regarding the legitimacy of the run at Hurley, there are new NBA rumors on who is the favorite to replace Darvin Ham.

The Lakers are widely believed to be considering both NBA analyst JJ Redick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego for their coaching vacancy. However, Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman and Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell are reportedly still among the Lakers coaching targets.

After being turned down by Hurley, however, one new complication Los Angeles is dealing with comes from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Borrego is viewed as a serious candidate to replace J.B. Bickerstaff and there is a strong possibility he is hired as the next Cavaliers coach if Los Angeles doesn’t move quickly.

Now, coming out of a round of interviews, there seems to be a front-runner in the Lakers coaching search among the club’s four targets.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a source close to the Lakers coaching search said Redick is getting the job and he is viewed around the league as firmly being in the lead to take over next season.

It would be confirmation for Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reported on June 4 that the Lakers were zeroing in on Redick as their new coach. it was shortly after that Adrian Wojnarowski reported Hurley was the team’s top target, but there’s now speculation that was used to help the Huskies’ coach land a bigger offer from UConn.

Redick seemed like the obvious target early in the Lakers coaching search, especially when reports surfaced that his former Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski was consulting with Los Angeles during the process. While Redick is still serving as a commentator for the NBA Finals, it’s widely expected that he could be officially announced as the new Lakers head coach days after the Boston Celtics win the championship.