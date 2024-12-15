Surprising Los Angeles Lakers rumor claims they already have framework setup for major trade that could be finalized very soon

Are the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of making a trade they have been linked to for weeks? A new NBA rumor suggests a deal could be imminent.

Over the first month and a half of the NBA season, the Lakers seemed like a team that might be one of the big surprises in the 204-25 season as they got off to a fast start. While they have a pair of superstars in Lebron James and Anthony Davis, expectations were lowered for one specific reason. They have a first-time head coach — at any level — in JJ Redick.

Yet, after an impressive first month, reality has started to set in for LA. They have won just three of their last 11 games and have plummeted down the NBA standings. Furthermore, Lebron James has not been his usual elite self. And it has opened the door to a lot of speculation in recent days that the team could seriously consider trading him before the February trade deadline.

However, it is still very early in the season. And the front office may want to stay the course with their highly popular legend. For months the organization has been linked to a trade for a starting center. And one player in particular: Jonas Valanciunas. A new rumor suggests a trade for the Wizards big man could be completed very soon.

Jonas Valanciunas stats (2024): 12.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.8 BPG

Los Angeles Lakers very close on Jonas Valanciunas trade?

“Big man Jonas Valanciunas is the Wizards player who has been linked to the Lakers the most in recent weeks,” Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote this weekend. “Valanciunas becomes eligible to be traded on Dec. 15, and the two sides have already discussed the framework of a couple of different scenarios, league sources said.”

As of today, the 13-year veteran is eligible to be traded. With the two sides already having the framework of a deal done, it seems like a trade could be finalized as early as this week. The Wizards are headed to having one of the worst records in league history. So beyond being a mentor to first-round pick Alex Sarr, there is no real reason to hold to him if the Lakers are making a strong offer.

Jonas Valanciunas contract: Three years, $30.3 million

Siegel claimed that recent NBA rumors allege the Lakers are looking to send D’Angelo Russell and a pair of second-round picks to Washington for the 32-year-old. He and Anthony Davis could be a formidable two some in the LA front court for the rest of the season.

