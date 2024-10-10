Los Angeles Lakers plan to focus on history and tickets instead of wins to start Bronny and Lebron James era

A new report adds further fuel to a growing Los Angeles Lakers narrative that the early season focus will be on showcasing Lebron James and his son Bronny instead of developing the best rotations possible.

There is little doubt that future hall-of-famer Lebron James has a huge amount of influence over the Lakers organization. While he and the front office will deny the claims, the team seems to make the sorts of moves that he wants. And there was no better proof of that than during the 2024 NBA Draft.

Related: Lakers game today – Get details on the Lakers’ next preseason game

With their selection in the second round, the organization decided to draft James’ eldest son Bronny. A player who very well could have gone undrafted if not for the 2024 class being one of the worst in some time. Many college talent evaluators feel he needed more seasoning in the amateur ranks. And the universal opinion among NBA scouts seems to be that he is G-League bound once it kicks off in November.

Nevertheless, despite no real evidence that he will make an impact on the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers, the organization still plans to give him minutes early in the season as they look to draw the basketball world’s attention by making history.

Los Angeles Lakers focused on making father-son NBA history right away in regular season

https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1844365634731377067

“We’re going to be seeing history very, very soon. The expectation around the Lakers is their debut together, the first father-son duo to play at the same time in an NBA game will be as soon as opening night on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, from everything I’m told,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday. “That is the plan, that is the hope.

“… This is a player — four-year contract, second-round draft pick — this is going to be a developmental year for him. He will spend a lot of time on the active roster. A lot of time in the G-League when that starts in November.”

Is it the end of the world for Bronny to play minutes early in the season? Probably not. However, it is questionable messaging for a new head coach who hopes to be around beyond the Lebron James era. Which could be over soon.

Learning the right rotations in a new system for a new coach is important early in the season. Dedicating minutes to a player most assume won’t make an impact in year one isn’t a great look. Especially when it is being done to appease James. And sell extra tickets at Crypto.com Arena in October.

Related: Where do Lebron James and Anthony Davis rank among the 50 best NBA players in 2024-25 season?