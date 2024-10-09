Mark Cuban claims Lakers trading Kobe Bryant to Mavericks in 2007 was ‘done’ until specifc exec killed deal

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban claimed in a new interview that a trade to send Kobe Bryant to his franchise in 2007 was a “done deal” until it wasn’t.

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise has had some amazing players wear the purple-and-gold during the team’s history. However, few are more beloved than the “Black Mamba” himself, Kobe Bryant. The NBA hall-of-famer put together an iconic resume during his 20 years in LA.

Related: Where do the Los Angeles Lakers land in our preseason NBA power rankings?

During that time he went to 18 All-Star games and led the franchise to five more NBA titles. However, times weren’t always good for Bryant in La La Land. He and the team hit a low point after they went 40-42 during the 2006-2007 season. With the hopes of a turnaround not promising, Bryant memorably asked for his exit and the request was granted by then-owner Jerry Buss.

In a new interview with former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, former Dallas Mavericks top boss Mark Cuban reveals why a “done” Kobe Bryant trade to his team never happened.

Mitch Kupchak stopped Kobe Bryant trade to Mavericks from being finalized

“It was going to be Josh Howard, Jason Terry, and picks [for Kobe Bryant]… I literally thought it was done. Then Mitch Kupchak obviously stepped up and said, ‘We can’t do this.’”



Mark Cuban said Kobe was almost traded to the Mavs🤯



(via @bigpodwithshaq)pic.twitter.com/sDZkFq3zmx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2024

“I talked to Jerry Buss and worked something out with Jerry because Kobe asked to leave. Jerry said okay, if you want to leave we’ll take care of it. It was going to be Josh Howard, Jason Terry, and picks [going back to the Lakers’. And no Dirk [Nowitzki] because I said anybody but Dirk.

“I literally thought it was done. And then Mitch Kupchak, obviously, stepped up and said, ‘We can’t do this.’ Talked Kobe out of it and the rest is history.”

The Lakers would bring Phil Jackson back. Trade for Paul Gasol. And they would go on to reach the Finals for three straight seasons. Winning it all in two of those years. Nevertheless, the thought of Nowitzki and Bryant on the same team will be one of the great what-if stories in NBA history.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get details on the next Lakers preseason game