Los Angeles Dodgers news: World Series contender receive fortunate injury update for stretch run

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered MLB games today with an 84-55 record and in first place in the National League West. Dave Roberts’ squad also boasts a 5.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the division.

But everything has not been great from an injury perspective for the World Series contender. Starters Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow and big-time free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all currently on the injured list.

The Dodgers must get healthy for the stretch run if they want to make it deep into October. Apparently, one chip is about to fall.

Roberts told reporters on Wednesday that Yamamoto will make his return to the bump this coming Tuesday when Los Angeles takes on the Chicago Cubs at home.

This could potentially be a huge deal for the Dodgers with less than 25 games to go in the regular season.

Impact of latest Los Angeles Dodgers injury news

Yamamoto, 26, has not made an appearance since back on June 15 against the Kansas City Royals. He was placed on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. Prior to that, the Japanese sensation was pitching at a remarkable level in his first season with the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stats (2024): 6-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP

The Dodgers signed Yamamoto to a $325 million contract this past offseason. The idea was for him to headline things long-term in Southern California.

It’s highly unlikely that Los Angeles will stretch Yamamoto out too much early in his return. But he’ll likely get in four starts before the playoffs.

Roberts also told reporters that the hope is both Kershaw and Glasnow within the next couple weeks. As of right now, Jack Flaherty and Gavin Stone headline what has been a injury-plagued Dodgers rotation.