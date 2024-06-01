Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly almost landed another ace pitcher before the 2024 season started

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

To the good fortune of baseball fans around the country, a new report reveals the Los Angeles Dodgers failed at a last-ditch effort to add another ace pitcher to their staff for the 2024 MLB season.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West standings and have the fifth-best record in the league. They are sure to be a serious title contender again in 2024 and so far their big-money free agent and trade additions from the winter have delivered strong results over the first few months.

Also Read: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

The organization made major splashes in the free agent and trade market this offseason, as well as drew the ire of rival fans around the sport. During the winter, the franchise handed out over $1 billion in contracts to players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. However, it seems they were willing to fork over at least another $20+ million to increase their chances of winning a World Series in October.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 0-3, 10.42 ERA, 2.000 WHIP, 24 SO, 11 BB, 19 IP

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

While 2023 NL Cy Young Blake Snell sat in free agency until just before the start of the season, there were rumblings that the Dodgers could be interested in adding him to their already stacked rotation. On Friday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman seemed to confirm those rumors when he reported “Word is the Dodgers made a late play for Blake Snell before he opted for the rival Giants.”

Snell signed in March with rivals the San Francisco Giants on a two-year deal worth $62 million. The second year is a player option for $38.5 million. The Dodgers will be a difficult team to beat, and thankfully for rival teams and the competitive level of the sport they were unable to also lure Snell to their franchise earlier this year.

Snell has gotten off to a rough start and has posted a 10.42 ERA for San Francisco. An abductor strain has limited him to five starts this season.

Also Read: 4 Los Angeles Dodgers trade targets to strengthen World Series odds, including All-Star