Los Angeles Angels sign former batting champion, two-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Angels have surprisingly been one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Coming off a last-place finish in the American League West with a 63-99 record, the Angels have made a flurry of moves this winter. They signed left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63-million deal and former World Series winner Kyle Hendricks to a one-year, $2.5-million deal.

They inked catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16-million contract to serve as a backup to Logan O’Hoppe. The Angels also made a trade for slugger Jorge Soler in hopes to upgrade their offense.

The Angels have a good young nucleus with O’Hoppe, shortstop Zach Neto, and first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and are hoping future Hall of Famer Mike Trout can come back healthy.

Now, Los Angeles is giving a two-time All-Star shortstop a chance to make the team in spring training.

Los Angeles Angels sign former batting champ to minor league deal

USA Today’s MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports the Angels have signed Tim Anderson to a minor league contract.

Former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels as he tries to revive his career with manager and infield guru Ron Washington. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2025

Anderson was the American League batting champion in 2019 and a two-time All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, but his numbers have dropped drastically since the 2022 season.

The White Sox declined to pick up his option following 2023 where he hit just .245, with a .582 OPS, 62 OPS+, and only one home run. The Miami Marlins signed him to a one-year, $5-million deal for 2024 in hopes of a bounceback season, but it never came. Anderson appeared in just 65 games, slashing a dismal .214/.237/.226, with a 27 OPS+, and no home runs.

Anderson is only 31 years old and can compete for a spot to make the Angels, especially with Anthony Rendon’s injury history.

Over nine seasons, Anderson has a career .278 average, .718 OPS, 95 OPS+, and 98 home runs.

