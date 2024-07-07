Los Angeles Angels getting ‘bombarded’ with trade calls

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another Los Angeles Angels loss. After getting blanked 5-0 by the Chicago Cubs, the Angels end MLB games today with a woeful 37-52 record as the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaches.

In MLB, there are two categories: buyers and sellers, and it’s obvious which bucket the Angels fall into in their first season without Shohei Ohtani since 2018. With less than a month before the trade deadline arrives, Angels GM Perry Minasian is expected to be busy listening to trade offers involving several of their aging players on expiring contracts.

Signed through 2030, Mike Trout isn’t going anywhere, not that anyone wants him to leave LA. But several others could.

One name MLB insiders are watching closely is Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who fits the criteria as a 31-year-old on an expiring contract. Estevez is currently enjoying a career season with an ERA of 3.00 and an ERA+ of 143. That’s exactly why other teams are showing widespread interest.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Estevez has been a very popular trade target among contenders looking to improve their bullpen this summer.

“The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estevez, who may be the best reliever available on the market with Oakland A’s strikeout machine Mason Miller likely unavailable. He was the AL reliever of the month in June, yielding just two hits without a walk in 10 shutout appearances. He retired 26 consecutive batters during one stretch, and is 16 for 19 in save opportunities. He’s a free agent after the season with only about $2.2 million remaining on his contract at the trade deadline.” Bob Nightengale on Carlos Estevez trade interest

Estevez would be a great trade candidate for several teams pursuing a low-cost, high-impact arm that can help them make a stronger playoff run. Since he’s in the last season of his contract, there’s no reason for the Angels to hold onto him.

The biggest reason why a deal may not have been completed yet is because the Angels likely want to pit each other’s offers against one another, hoping to receive a trade package too good to refuse. But make no mistake, Estevez is one of the most likely trade candidates ahead of the July 30 deadline.

